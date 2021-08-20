State Briefs

Pa. jobless rate down, payrolls up
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped to a new post-pandemic low and the labor force shrank in July as payrolls jumped by nearly 29,000, according to state figures released Friday.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 6.6% from June’s adjusted rate, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.
The national rate was 5.4% in July, more than a point below Pennsylvania’s.
The figures come out as the federal government prepares to end supplemental payments of $300 a week to people who lost jobs or self-employment income during the pandemic. The $300 payments last through the week ending Sept. 3.
In a survey of households, the labor force shrank by 16,000 in July, closer to 6.3 million. However, the number of employed grew slightly while the number of unemployed slid by 19,000. The state hit a record-high labor force of almost 6.6 million just before the pandemic hit.
In a separate survey of employers, payrolls in Pennsylvania grew in July by 28,800, to above 5.7 million.
Pennsylvania has regained about 65% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the pandemic. It hit a record high for payrolls of 6.1 million just before the pandemic hit, according to state figures.
The leisure and hospitality sector led all gainers, adding 16,000 jobs.
Pilot killed in small plane crash
AVOCA — A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, killing the pilot.
The crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport occurred around 12:35 p.m., authorities said. The pilot, whose name was not released, was the only person on board, according to Jacob Schmitt, a supervisor at Luzerne County 911.
The plane was heading north when it suddenly veered to the left “for reasons unknown,” crashed into the grass and caught fire, said the airport director, Carl Beardsley.
The T-6 Texan plane was part of the GEICO Skytypers team scheduled to perform Saturday at the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it’s investigating the crash.
County sues over decertified machines
HARRISBURG — A sparsely populated county in southern Pennsylvania is suing over last month’s decertification of its voting machines, and asking a statewide court to reverse the order by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s top elections official.
In the suit filed Wednesday in Commonwealth Court, Fulton County said it had complied with the guidance in force at the time for the inspection of voting machines by third-party vendors.
The lawsuit also said acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid should have re-examined the machines before decertifying them and given Fulton County an administrative opportunity to appeal her July 20 decision before it took effect.
Degraffenreid ordered the county’s machines decertified after it had disclosed that it had agreed to requests by local Republican lawmakers for an “audit” last winter. It came amid former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him in Pennsylvania and other states.
Fulton County officials have maintained that West Chester-based software company Wake TSI had agreed not to “disturb or manipulate” any election equipment, and were watched at all times by county staff.
Degraffenreid told Fulton County officials that the inspection violated state law, and said Wake TSI had “no knowledge or expertise in election technology.”
Wake TSI worked briefly on a widely discredited partisan “audit” in Arizona fueled by Trump’s baseless claims.