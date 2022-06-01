State Briefs

Man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

PHILADELPHIA — A suburban Philadelphia man charged in the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol after he was turned in by an ex-girlfriend after reportedly insulting her intelligence for not believing the election had been stolen has pleaded guilty to a felony count.

Richard Michetti, 29, of Ridley Park, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Washington to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding. He was originally also charged with trespassing, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

FBI authorities said a former romantic partner of Michetti alerted authorities about his presence a day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Officials said photos showed him inside the Capitol Rotunda.

The affidavit alleged that Michetti said he was there to protest the election results and told the informant in a text message several hours after the siege began “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Michetti said little during Tuesday's hearing. He is to be sentenced on Sept. 1, and although the charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence, federal sentencing guidelines call for call for a prison term of 15 to 21 months, the paper reported.

Man gets life terms in slayings

GREENSBURG — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to criminal homicide and other charges in a three-day crime spree in western Pennsylvania last year that included the ambush and murder of a couple in the driveway of their home.

Victor Steban, 54, of North Huntingdon, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Westmoreland County to more than 30 criminal charges in seven cases for crimes in May 2021 that included the shooting deaths of Jacob Erdeljac, 40, and Mara Casale, 27, in the driveway of their Penn Township home, the Tribune-Review reported.

Prosecutors said the guilty pleas came as part of an agreement under which they agreed not to seek the death penalty. Police said Steban also tried to set his home on fire, shot into two unoccupied homes and tried to steal a pickup truck at gunpoint.

Steban, who offered no explanation in court for his actions, was sentenced to two life prison terms and concurrent sentences totaling 46 to 96 years in prison, the Tribune-Review reported.

District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a statement that the pleas will ensure that the defendant “will never walk the streets as a free man or threaten our community again." She said the victims' families were consulted and she hoped they bring “some closure and peace to Jake and Mara’s loved ones who have suffered unimaginable tragedy."

Detective Randall Gardner testified at an earlier hearing that Steban gave police a detailed account of his actions. He said Steban stood over the Erdeljac, the intended target, and said “I told you this would happen. I told you not to run your mouth.” Authorities said he told them Casale was killed because she happened to be present.

2 hurt in crash on golf course

WAYNE — Two people were taken to a hospital after a small plane made an emergency landing on a golf course in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Police in eastern Chester County responded just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday following reports of a crash at St. David's Country Club in the Wayne section of Tredyffrin Township. Police said the Cirrus 22 single-engine plane came down near the club's maintenance building about 100 yards north of Upper Gulph Road.

Police said the aircraft reportedly had a mechanical failure and the pilot was able to locate an open area on the course near the 14th hole to make an emergency landing but the plane “impacted a slight rise in the terrain before coming to rest near a set of pine trees."

The male pilot and female passenger were able to get out of the plane with help from witnesses who were on the golf course. Fire company crews transported them to Paoli Memorial Hospital with “injuries of unknown severity," police said.

Police said the plane was on its way to Wings Field in Blue Bell from Fort Myers, Florida, and had made a fuel stop in South Carolina. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

