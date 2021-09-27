State Briefs

Prosecutor: Police shots hit 4 outside game

SHARON HILL — Prosecutors say four of the five people wounded outside a high school football game near Philadelphia a month ago — including an 8-year-old girl who was killed — were almost certainly hit by shots fired by police officers.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Monday that he has asked for an investigative grand jury into the Aug. 27 gunfire in Sharon Hill that claimed the life of Fanta Bility, 8, and wounded four other people.

Stollsteimer said a group of young males got into a fight that turned into gunfire Aug. 27 as spectators were leaving after the game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools. Three Sharon Hill officers were positioned opposite the exit, and as the gunfire broke out a car turned onto the street directly in front of the officers, he said.

“We have concluded that the gunfire, combined with the movement of the vehicle, precipitated responsive gunfire from the Sharon Hill police officers,” Stollsteimer said in a statement. “Our initial ballistics analysis has concluded with near certainty that four of the five gunshot victims, including Fanta Bility, were tragically struck by shots fired by the Sharon Hill police officers. We await final forensic reports.”