State Briefs

Prosecutor: Police shots hit 4 outside game
SHARON HILL — Prosecutors say four of the five people wounded outside a high school football game near Philadelphia a month ago — including an 8-year-old girl who was killed — were almost certainly hit by shots fired by police officers.
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Monday that he has asked for an investigative grand jury into the Aug. 27 gunfire in Sharon Hill that claimed the life of Fanta Bility, 8, and wounded four other people.
Stollsteimer said a group of young males got into a fight that turned into gunfire Aug. 27 as spectators were leaving after the game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools. Three Sharon Hill officers were positioned opposite the exit, and as the gunfire broke out a car turned onto the street directly in front of the officers, he said.
“We have concluded that the gunfire, combined with the movement of the vehicle, precipitated responsive gunfire from the Sharon Hill police officers,” Stollsteimer said in a statement. “Our initial ballistics analysis has concluded with near certainty that four of the five gunshot victims, including Fanta Bility, were tragically struck by shots fired by the Sharon Hill police officers. We await final forensic reports.”
Stollsteimer said his office is conducting a review of the legality of the weapons discharge by the officers, who have been placed on administrative duties. The borough of Sharon Hill has hired a former Philadelphia district attorney to conduct an administrative review of the department’s policies and procedures on police use of deadly force.
Craig Snyder drops Senate bid
HARRISBURG — An anti-Trump candidate said Monday he is dropping his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.
Craig Snyder, a longtime lobbyist and political consultant from Philadelphia, said he has been unable to generate enough support.
The seat is opening up with the retirement in 2023 of two-term Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. Pennsylvania’s Republican and Democratic primaries are crowded for what is expected to be one of the nation’s most competitive contests for Senate in next year’s election.
Snyder had seen the big GOP field as a key ally.
He had theorized that he could target what he believed to be 40% of Republican voters who see themselves as more loyal to the party and conservatism, while the five or more other primary candidates would split up voters loyal to former President Donald Trump.
Republicans running include conservative commentator Kathy Barnette; real estate investor Jeff Bartos, the party’s 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor; Sean Parnell, a decorated former Army Ranger and author who penned a New York Times-bestselling memoir of his service in Afghanistan; and Carla Sands, the wealthy former ambassador to Denmark under Trump.
Parnell — who is endorsed by Trump — and Barnette both ran for the U.S. House unsuccessfully last year. The GOP primary field includes several other relative unknowns.