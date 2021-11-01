State Briefs

Police: Boy, 11, stabbed to death

GILLETT — An 11-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a scuffle with a 9-year-old boy over a toy in northern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

State police in Bradford County said the boys were playing with foam-based toys shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday at a Ridgebury Township residence when a “tug of war” ensued over a foam-based gun.

Police said the younger boy was holding a knife and cut the victim in his left upper chest during the struggle.

The older boy was pronounced dead at Robert Packer Hospital after life-saving efforts. Police classified the case a homicide. No further information was immediately released.

2nd Pa. man arrested in slaying

PLAINSBORO, N.J. — A second Pennsylvania man has been arrested following the death of a man allegedly followed home from a Philadelphia-area casino and killed in his New Jersey home in an attempted robbery, authorities said.

The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office and Plainsboro police said Monday that Devon Melchor, 26, of Upper Darby was taken into custody by authorities in Florida as he was trying to board an international flight. He was charged with first-degree armed robbery and conspiracy, authorities said.

First responders called to a Plainsboro home early on Oct. 26 found Sree Aravapalli, 54, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Local and county investigators said he was targeted at a Pennsylvania casino, followed to his New Jersey home and killed during an attempted robbery.

Eric Hausler, chief executive officer of Parx Casino in Bensalem, said in a statement that officials were “saddened” to learn that a customer was killed after returning from a visit to the casino, which is about 30 miles away.

Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, was charged earlier with first-degree murder with other charges pending, authorities said.

Both men were being held pending extradition hearings.

