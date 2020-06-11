State board approves Erie community college

HARRISBURG — Erie County on Thursday received state approval for a community college.

The state Board of Education’s 9-6 vote followed a two-day evidentiary hearing and came three years after the county submitted its plan.

“After years of dedicated time and research and Erie County’s development of important partnerships with community leaders and educators, this is the outcome we’ve been longing for,” county executive Kathy Dahlkemper said in a statement.

“The community college will provide the tools our students need to be successful,” she said.

