1/755 On this date in 1967, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron hit an inside-the park home run in the eighth inning of the first game of a doubleheader against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jim Bunning. It was the only one of his 755 homers that did not clear
STAT OF THE DAY
