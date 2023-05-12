20, 27Miami pitcherEury Pérezis slated to make his major league debut Friday when the Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds. At 20years, 27 days,he'll become the youngest pitcher in the club's history and the only MLB player born after 2002.
STAT OF THE DAY
- Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said a 2017 Kenworth truck tractor was pulling out of driveway in the 3400 block of Ritner Highway when its trailer was struck by the m…
Little Mexico Tacos, located at 814 Newville Road in Carlisle, is anticipated to open May 26 with menu items that include various taco and mul…
A Mount Holly Springs man faces murder charges in connection with the death of his 13-month-old son on New Year's Day, State Police reported Tuesday.
Carlisle Police reported Tuesday that they are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar Store on East High Street that occurred last week.
Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.