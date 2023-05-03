6 On this date in 2009,Carl Crawford tied a modern major league record with six stolen bases to help Tampa Bay beat Boston 5-3. Crawford was the fourth player to swipe six bases in a game, joining Eddie Collins (twice), Otis Nixon, and Eric Young. — Associated Press
