1-3 Zack Wheeler picked up his first win this month on Saturday, striking out 12 in eight shutout innings to lead the Phillies past the Braves in Atlanta. The right-hander went 0-3 with a 4.44 ERA in four previous May starts.
STAT OF THE DAY
- Associated Press
