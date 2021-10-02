Woods walk set in West Pennsboro Township this weekend

The fifth annual Walk in Penn’s Woods, a self-guided nature hike at 683 Barnstable Road, four miles west of Carlisle, will be held Sunday.

This free event, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Forestry Association and Penn State’s Center for Private Forests, starts at 8 a.m. It features a one-mile trail over 55 acres of varied terrain with eight interpretative stations showing the forest at various stages of growth.

The walk is stroller or wheelchair accessible on mowed undulating paths. Trail bikes are permitted and pets are welcome on leash. A porta potty and bottled water are available.

The site is a certified tree farm dedicated to “giving nature a home.” It includes a “forest bathing” area in the Japanese tradition of shinrin-yoku, the veneration of nature, where you can sit and absorb the transforming solitude of the forest.

This statewide event is held at over 60 locations in Pennsylvania.

For further information, call Dave Twining at 717-433-3375.

