Spring turkey hunting takes on a new look during pandemic

“I’m not just going to go with a bunch of buddies, like I normally would. It cuts into it that way. Somebody might call and say hey what are you doing tomorrow? Hunting turkey? That’s not going to happen,” Pitcher said.

Turkey hunting takes place every spring in part to control the population of the birds, which were once numbered in only the tens of thousands before repopulation efforts brought them back. The population rose to 1.3 million in the early 1970s and is now more than 6 million, Hatfield said.

The turkeys have become so successful that in some parts of the country they're overpopulated and can cause nuisances, such as the traffic disruptions that sometimes emerge in suburban Boston when a flock of the birds decides to mill around in the road. A continued hunt is important to manage the population, Hatfield said.

The earliest hunts began in March and some last until June. Hatfield said it's difficult to know how successful this year's hunt will be, but with many hunters laid off or furloughed or simply working from home, they might have more opportunities to participate in what is traditionally a weekend activity. Early season hunters seemed to be having a very successful year, he said.