This year's Big Ten title chase shows defense still matters

That potent offense has enabled Ohio State to beat its first three opponents by an average margin of 23.3 points while ranking fifth in the Big Ten in total defense and scoring defense.

But the Big Ten’s other three unbeaten teams are doing it primarily with defense. Four Big Ten schools rank among the nation’s top 17 teams in scoring defense: Wisconsin (1st), Northwestern (7th), Iowa (8th) and Indiana (17th).

Part of that is due to the Big Ten’s style of play. Other conferences emphasize fast-paced offenses that give teams more possessions and more opportunities to score.

“I think the Big Ten is a little bit more conscious of how that affects defenses,” Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “And they’ll go fast when they want to go fast, but I think there are more teams that are willing, not that you’re slowing the game down, but not always playing that (fast) pace, which helps the play count numbers and is going to help your stats.”

Wisconsin has allowed the fewest yards per game (218.5) and points per game (9.0) of any FBS team The Badgers’ defense has given up just one touchdown.