Siena's Jalen Pickett says he's transferring to Penn State

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Siena's Jalen Pickett, a former Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference player of the year, is transferring to Penn State.

Pickett announced his decision Sunday on Twitter. He will have two years of eligibility remaining, making him a nice addition for new Nittany Lions coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Overlooked coming out of high school in Rochester, New York — he had less than a handful of Division I offers despite performing at a high level in AAU ball — Pickett was the first player coach Jamion Christian signed when he was hired by Siena before the 2018-19 season.

Pickett averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals as a freshman. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound point guard ranked ninth nationally in assists per game and among Division I freshmen was third in assists and fourth in both assist-to-turnover ratio and steals. He was named MAAC rookie of the year after being named rookie of the week a record 11 times during the season and became the first freshman in more than three decades to earn a first-team spot on the All-MAAC team.

Pickett also was a first-team selection in his two other seasons at Siena.