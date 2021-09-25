Sean Clifford leads No. 6 Penn State past Villanova 38-17

Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith threw 57- and 17-yard touchdown passes to Rayjoun Pringle in the fourth.

"We got big-played to death," Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. "I think it was probably six big plays, obviously the opening play of the game on their possession and then a few other long plays. But I'm really proud of the way our defense played. I'm proud of the way our offense stuck in there and put a couple on the board at the end."

Rushing yards wanted

Franklin said starting running back Noah Cain was "dinged-up" a bit last week and didn't practice enough to get a heavy workload. Cain had just one carry for 2 yards. Penn State managed just 80 yards on 34 carries and has failed to eclipse 84 yards in three of four games this season.

Scary injury

Villanova tight end Tyler Will suffered a concussion and was taken to a hospital after he made a tackle on the second-half kickoff. Will was motionless for about five minutes before he was loaded onto a backboard and carted off, slightly moving his hands. Villanova staff reported that Will was receiving treatment for a concussion but was alert and had full movement in his extremities.

The takeaway