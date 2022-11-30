 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Penn State's Nicholas Singleton named Big Ten's freshman of the year

Michigan St Penn St Football

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is lifted by offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State Saturday in State College, Pa.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten's offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Penn State's Nicholas Singleton is freshman of the year.

The conference announced its offensive awards on Wednesday, with Stroud extending to five years the Buckeyes' streak of winning the top honor.

Stroud finished the regular season as the nation's leader in efficiency rating (176.25) and co-leader in touchdown passes (37). He threw at least three TD passes in six games.

Singleton has rushed for 941 yards, averaging 78.4 per game and 6.32 per carry. Singleton has run for more than 100 yards in three games, and his 10 rushing touchdowns are a school freshman record.

Penn State's Nicholas Singleton rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the Nittany Lions' 30-0 win over Maryland.

All-Big Ten first-team offense, as selected by coaches: quarterback, C.J. Stroud, Ohio State; running backs, Blake Corum, Michigan; Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota; receivers, Marvin Harrison, Ohio State; Charlie Jones, Purdue; center, tie, Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan; John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota; guards, Trevor Keegan, Michigan; Zak Zinter, Michigan; tackles, Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Paris Johnson, Ohio State; tight end, Sam LaPorta, Iowa.

The conference announced its All-Big Ten defense on Tuesday.

The Associated Press All-Big Ten team and individual honors will be announced Dec. 7.

Photos: Penn State powers past Rutgers, 55-10

The Nittany Lions earned their 16th consecutive victory over the Scarlet Knights.

