Penn State's Nicholas Singleton named Big Ten's freshman of the year

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten's offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Penn State's Nicholas Singleton is freshman of the year.
The conference announced its offensive awards on Wednesday, with Stroud extending to five years the Buckeyes' streak of winning the top honor.
Stroud finished the regular season as the nation's leader in efficiency rating (176.25) and co-leader in touchdown passes (37). He threw at least three TD passes in six games.
Singleton has rushed for 941 yards, averaging 78.4 per game and 6.32 per carry. Singleton has run for more than 100 yards in three games, and his 10 rushing touchdowns are a school freshman record.
All-Big Ten first-team offense, as selected by coaches: quarterback, C.J. Stroud, Ohio State; running backs, Blake Corum, Michigan; Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota; receivers, Marvin Harrison, Ohio State; Charlie Jones, Purdue; center, tie, Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan; John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota; guards, Trevor Keegan, Michigan; Zak Zinter, Michigan; tackles, Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Paris Johnson, Ohio State; tight end, Sam LaPorta, Iowa.
The conference announced its All-Big Ten defense on Tuesday.
The Associated Press All-Big Ten team and individual honors will be announced Dec. 7.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) is sacked by Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Penn State linebacker Kobe King scores a touchdown after recovering a Rutgers fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) returns an interception in front of Rutgers wide receiver Sean Ryan (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs past Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome (58) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Penn State linebacker Kobe King (41) reacts to scoring a touchdown after recovering a Rutgers fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
The Nittany Lions earned their 16th consecutive victory over the Scarlet Knights.
Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is lifted by offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State Saturday in State College, Pa.