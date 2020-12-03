Penn State's defense hopes to keep positive momentum going against Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights have scored just one touchdown in the last four games of the series. In that span, Penn State’s defense has forced 28 punts and three turnovers and accounted for 11 sacks and 32 tackles for loss. Meanwhile, Rutgers has converted just 16 of its last 59 third-down tries against Penn State defenses.

But this Rutgers offense is much-improved from the versions that finished last and second-to-last in the country in total offense each of the past two seasons.

The Scarlet Knights are averaging 388 yards per game and have scored 10 touchdowns over their last two games.

“It’s definitely going to start up front,” Luketa said. “Front seven going to have to set the tone from early in the game and we’re just going to have to play our style of football.”

Historically, that’s meant stopping teams on third down. Until a week ago in Ann Arbor, Penn State hadn’t been able to do so. Lately, Penn State’s front seven has focused on getting off the ball on early downs to create third-and-long situations. It worked against the Wolverines, who converted just 4 of 12 third downs, including an 0-3 stretch in the second quarter.