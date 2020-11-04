Penn State trying to stay upbeat despite 0-2 start

"It's very all or nothing with the College Football Playoff now," Franklin said. "So I think for the most part, I think our guys have handled adversity well."

That doesn't include burying bad memories at the practice facility.

First, there's a brief unwinding period. After Saturday's loss in an all-but-empty Beaver Stadium, six different Penn State players opted to talk with reporters.

Quarterback Sean Clifford, with a smudge of eye black still on one cheek, pointed out the good: Penn State was able to control "the middle eight" – the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half.

This was in spite of being outgained 526-325, rushing for just 44 yards, converting 3 of 9 third downs and possessing the ball for only 23 minutes.

"Similar to last week, we had a touchdown drive (to start the third quarter), then, nothing," Clifford said. "We've got to figure it out in the first half for sure. Can't be a second-half team."

Linebacker Ellis Brooks had a similar take.

"I feel like we've just got to start faster, come out and play with that intensity we had in the second half," Brooks said.