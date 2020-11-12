Penn State to work Levis into QB rotation with Clifford

"I'm not going to point a single finger," Clifford said. "There's plays that need to be made and I need to make them."

Clifford traded his filthy, grass- and dirt-stained uniform for a shirt adorned with shamrocks after the game. When he emerged from the locker room, he stared straight ahead, at times fixing his gaze downward while speaking to reporters.

"Mentally, I'm pissed," Clifford said. "That's probably the only way I can describe it. We're an 0-3 football team. I've never been on an 0-3 football team. I never lost like this in my life. To say I'm disappointed, frustrated, are all understatements."

The fact that the 6-foot-2, 217-pound quarterback is the team's leading rusher with 15 more carries than running back Devyn Ford indicates to his teammates that Clifford isn't ready to give up.

A Nebraska secondary that's allowing opponents to complete 75% of their passes, but has only allowed four touchdown tosses, will be the next challenge.

"He wants the ball in his hands, and he wants to be able to make plays," tight end Pat Freiermuth said. "Cliff's a very good runner with the ball. He makes good cuts and good reads and I think that's the beauty of our offense."