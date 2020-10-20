Penn State RB Journey Brown could miss season

Penn State says running back Journey Brown could miss the season due to a “medical condition.”

247 Sports first reported Monday that the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions might be without their leading rusher from 2019.

“Journey Brown is being treated for a medical condition discovered during the offseason and will potentially miss the 2020 football season,” the school said in a statement.

Penn State opens its season Saturday at Indiana. The Nittany Lions already took a significant loss this offseason when All-America linebacker Micah Parsons opted out in August.

Brown, a fourth-year junior, had a breakout season last year and emerged from a crowded backfield to become Penn State’s top ballcarrier. He ran for 890 yards, 12 touchdowns and 6.8 yards per carry.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Penn State’s Cotton Bowl victory against Memphis, Brown ran 202 yards, a school record for a bowl game.

Earlier this month, Brown told reporters he gave some passing consideration to skipping this pandemic-delayed season and concentrating on pursuing a pro career.

“You can’t come back — you’ve got four years or five years and you’re done. So I’m gonna ride this one out,” he said.