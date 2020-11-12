Penn State, Nebraska both desperately seeking their first wins

Nebraska is 9-17 under third-year coach Scott Frost and frustration is setting in after losses in its first two games.

"The guys are impatient, just like I'm impatient to get this changed," Frost said. "I keep saying it, but once it turns it's going to turn in a big way and we need to have that happen soon."

If there is a team as desperate for a win as Nebraska, it is Penn State, the Cornhuskers' opponent in Lincoln on Saturday. The Nittany Lions entered the season in the top 10 and with 42 wins in four years, the best stretch since they joined the Big Ten. Following an embarrassing 35-19 home loss to Maryland, they're 0-3 for the first time since 2001.

"I'm a lead with love guy, I always have been," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "Obviously, when you're having success, like we've been able to have, that's easy to do. But right now we're being tested."

Frost had the reputation for being an offensive wizard when his alma mater hired the former quarterback away from Central Florida. The Huskers have scored one touchdown in their last 19 full possessions, and junior QB Adrian Martinez has regressed since he was a freshman.