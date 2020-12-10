Penn State, Michigan State close out tough regular seasons

STATE COLLEGE — Sean Clifford is grateful that the faces he's been able to see and interact with in person have stayed close this season.

Penn State's quarterback realizes many of them, like himself, weren't used to losing and could've jumped ship, as others across the country have done by opting out due to COVID-19.

Instead, they've stayed on to right it. It's why Clifford feels good about where the Nittany Lions (2-5) are headed as they end the regular season against Michigan State (2-5) on Saturday.

"A lot of teams might've just said, 'You know what, it's whatever. We're going to move on to next year,'" Clifford said. "But this team has come in and worked every single day. It doesn't matter what's going on, what anybody is saying. We're just trying to take care of our business and I think it's going to pay off in the end."

Over their last two games, the Nittany Lions have developed a gritty running game and taken better care of the football on offense in back-to-back wins.

Meanwhile, a defense that allowed 30 or more points in every loss this season surrendered just 17 against Michigan and a single touchdown against Rutgers. The Nittany Lions smothered both teams, allowing just 112 yards passing to Michigan and 122 yards passing to the Scarlet Knights.