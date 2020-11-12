Penn State men's hoops faces uncertain season after Chambers' ouster

Jones averaged 13.3 points and shot an impressive 40% from 3-point range as a sophomore but was hardly a spot-up shooter. Jones is capable of getting to the basket — his 268 free-throw attempts were second on the team behind Stevens — and the Nittany Lions will have to lean on his versatility to open up the floor for Sessoms.

The NCAA granted Sessoms a waiver to play immediately and Penn State will need him to continue to put up the impressive numbers as he did at Binghampton (19.4 points per game). The Big Ten represents a significant step up from the America East but Sessoms has shown the ability to hang with stiffer competition. He scored 23 points last season against Pittsburgh and poured in 25 points on the road against Notre Dame as a freshman.

Judging Dread

Junior guard Myles Dread isn't shy about putting it up from behind the arc. Nearly 84% of Dread's 242 field goal attempts last year were from 3-point range. The issue, however, was making them. Dread made just 32% of his 3s and actually finished with just nine more makes (65) than Jones (56) despite taking 65 more attempts from behind the line. It's unclear how he'll fit into things with Sessoms expected to play a major role.

Wheeler dealer