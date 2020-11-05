Penn State looks to end bumpy start as Maryland visits

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State and Maryland share a long, one-sided history. The Terrapins would probably like to forget the most recent meetings.

The Nittany Lions have won 40 of 43 games in the series and the last three by a combined score of 163-6. This time, Penn State just wants to avoid an 0-3 start for the first time since 2001 when the teams meet Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

"The last thing you want to do is be predictable against a talented opponent," Penn State coach James Franklin said.

But that's what he feels has happened over the first two games where Penn State has struggled to run the ball consistently and hasn't contained a pair of shifty, playmaking quarterbacks. Now the Nittany Lions will need to deal with Taulia Tagovailoa, who's coming off one of the best performances by a Maryland quarterback.

Tagovailoa completed 74% of his passes for 394 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in Maryland's win over Minnesota last week. The Terps still had to claw back from a 17-point deficit in the second half and force overtime.

Maryland coach Michael Locksley knows his squad will need more than momentum to hang with Penn State.