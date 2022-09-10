 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Penn State looks for a 2-0 start as Ohio visits Saturday

  • 0
Penn St Purdue Football

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) scrambles against Purdue during the first half of Thursday's game in West Lafayette, Ind.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Breaking down the Ohio vs. Penn State matchup:

Ohio (1-0) at Penn State (1-0), Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Line: Penn State by 24½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Penn State leads 5-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Nittany Lions showed the kind of resiliency they lacked at times late last season by rallying past Purdue in the final minute of their season-opening win. With a trip to Auburn looming next week, Penn State can ill afford a misstep against a team picked to finish in the bottom half of the MAC's East Division. The Bobcats are coming off a solid victory in their opener, holding off Florida Atlantic 41-38 to open Tim Albin's second season after a 3-9 finish in 2021.

People are also reading…

KEY MATCHUP

Penn State's secondary against Miami QB Kurtis Rourke. Rourke carved up the Owls for 345 yards passing and four touchdowns in Ohio's opener. He'll face a Penn State defense that surrendered 365 yards passing last week to Purdue's Aidan O'Connell, who dropped back a staggering 62 times but didn't throw a pick and was sacked only twice. If Rourke has time to throw, another shootout could be in the offing.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio: RB Sieh Bangura. Bangura ran for 114 yards against Florida Atlantic, topping his entire 2021 total (93 yards). The Bobcats will need him to be effective again to take some of the pressure off Rourke. Penn State's defense limited Purdue to 61 yards rushing last week, but the Boilermakers were so intent on throwing it that they didn't make a real effort to establish the run.

Penn St: QB Sean Clifford. The Nittany Lions had the full Clifford experience in the opener. He passed for 282 yards, threw for four touchdowns and ran for another but also tossed a pick-6 in the fourth quarter that nearly cost Penn State the game. All that despite leaving briefly with an injury. Clifford is often capable of brilliance and baffling mistakes in the same drive. The Nittany Lions will likely go as far as Clifford can take them in 2022.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ohio won the last meeting between the schools, a 24-14 stunner at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 1, 2012 behind 324 yards passing and two touchdowns from Tyler Tettleton. ... Penn State is 120-13-1 all-time in home openers and 33-7 at home since 2016. ... The Nittany Lions are 28-3 against current members of the MAC. ... Penn State DB Joey Porter Jr. tied a Big Ten record with six pass break-ups against the Boilermakers. ... Clifford is one of three QBs in Penn State history to start one game in four consecutive seasons, joining Tony Sacca (1988-92) and Zack Mills (2001-04). ... Nittany Lions WR Mitchell Tinsley has at least seven receptions in each of his last six games. ... Penn State WR Brenton Strange averaged 38.5 yards per reception in Week 1.

Photos: Penn State opens season with win at Purdue

Last-minute touchdown lifted Penn State over Purdue 35-31 in the season opener for both teams.

1 of 8
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clifford's masterful final drive sends Penn St. past Purdue

Clifford's masterful final drive sends Penn St. past Purdue

Sean Clifford capped a masterful final drive by throwing a 10-yard TD pass to Keyvone Lee with 57 seconds left, rallying the Nittany Lions to a 35-31 victory. Penn State has won 10 straight in the series and six of its last seven season openers. Purdue hasn’t beaten the Nittany Lions since 2004. Purdue was on the verge after Clifford’s errant throw midway through the fourth quarter resulted in a 72-yard interception return for a score by Chris Jefferson. That gave Purdue a 31-28 lead. But he avenged the mistake by leading Penn State on an eight-play, 80-yard drive to win it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sam Stoner's late TD pass lifts William Penn over Carlisle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News