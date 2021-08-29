Penn State LB and CV grad Charlie Katshir, back from injury, looks for larger role

Before leaving for the grocery store, most shoppers compile a list of food they need so they don’t miss an item when they’re browsing the aisles.
As they venture down each aisle, they scan their list in search of the items they need, and once they place the items in the cart, basket or simply their possession, they turn back to that list and check off or cross out the item.
Aisle one … bananas: check. Aisle three … chicken: check. Aisle seven … eggs: check. And the pattern continues.
While Cumberland Valley graduate Charlie Katshir probably had his share of trips to the local super market in high school, specifically to morph into his 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame, Katshir’s list isn’t a shopping list. In fact, there isn’t even a physical list. But in his four-year tenure with the Eagles, whether he realized it or not, Katshir checked off boxes that some high school athletes couldn’t even dream of.
One of those dreams: playing in front of a crowd 106,000 strong under the beaming rays of Beaver Stadium at Penn State University.
"I saw Penn State all over the place growing up and it was always my dream place to come to school," Katshir said.
It was a constant challenge to slow down Katshir in his playing days on the football field at Cumberland Valley. On the gridiron, he contributed in all facets of the game, playing positions ranging from wide receiver, to running back, to safety, to kick and punt returner and even kicker.
The CV product could blow past almost any defensive back at wide receiver or provide an occasional stiff arm that sent an opposing linebacker barreling to the turf when he held duties in the backfield. But slowing down Katshir wasn’t limited to game action, according to former Cumberland Valley head coach Mike Whitehead.
In Whitehead’s eyes, there was never a dull moment when Katshir threw on the pads, laced up the cleats and strapped on the helmet, whether it was under the Friday night lights or during an early-morning practice on the outskirts of Chapman Stadium.
“He would be diving on defense every practice, trying to make every interception, and he went hard every day,” Whitehead said. “And when you have kids like that, you know, your star player, your Division I recruit and he’s not taking it easy in any practice, it’s something I cherished with being able to coach him.”
In his senior campaign, Katshir assembled 1,489 all-purpose yards (366 rushing, 715 receiving and 408 return), notched 45 tackles (28 solo) and snagged four interceptions. To complement his 336 rushing and 715 receiving yards, Katshir totaled 53 carries, hauled in 37 receptions and found paydirt on a combined 15 occasions. In the kicking department, he averaged 45.3 yards per kickoff and sailed 15 of 15 point-after attempts through the uprights.
He also helped usher the Eagles to an overall 31-10 record, a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division title in 2016 and a District Three Class 4A crown that same year. Individually, he garnered five first-team all-conference laurels while punching his ticket to the All-Sentinel defensive team in his three seasons of varsity action.
It’s safe to say he was patented as CV’s do-it-all player.
“I knew when he started playing football for us, things were going to happen for him, whether he played football or not. He just had that skillset and personality,” Whitehead said.
Linebacker U
Katshir — sporting a freshly grown mullet and walking alongside his PSU teammates — filed into Beaver Stadium Aug. 7 for the on-field portion of PSU football media day. The Saturday media session wasn’t Katshir’s first go-around with the cameras and microphones since joining the Nittany Lions. In fact, he enters year four under the scrutiny of the PSU football microscope.
Katshir signed on the dotted line in December 2017, announcing his official commitment to Penn State. But before he could join James Franklin’s program on the turf, he needed to put on some weight. His days of haunting wideouts at safety and weaving in and out of the trenches from the backfield were over.
Of course, Penn State recruited Katshir for his God-given athletic abilities that he showcased at six different positions at the prep level, however, the Nittany Lions had a new route in mind for the CV alumnus. They wanted him at linebacker, a position Katshir had not experienced. It’s also a position that comes with considerable weight in Happy Valley, as the program is famed for churning out NFL-level talent, products the likes of Paul Posluszny, Sean Lee, hall of famer Jack Ham and, most recently, Micah Parsons.
“I think playing safety most of the time in high school, I feel like my ball skills are still pretty good,” Katshir said at media day. “I'm able to play an open field, kind of mixing in wherever I'm needed. I feel like that’s helped me out a lot at the next level.”
Katshir didn’t take the field as a true freshman in 2018, using the campaign as his redshirt year. Once the 2019 season rolled around, the converted linebacker made his debut, appearing in 12 of Penn State’s 13 contests. That fall, he tallied five stops (three solo) while recording one quarterback hurry and forcing one fumble.
“Just help my team, help my defense, help my offense out any way I can,” Katshir said of the expectations for himself when he steps on the field. “Just get out there, make some plays and just be the best player I can be for the team.”
Crash landing
Whitehead credits Katshir for having a good head on his shoulders on and off the field.
“He does the right things, he’s a good student, and he’s just a quality young man,” Whitehead said.
So, when Katshir suffered a season-ending injury last fall three games into his season (four for PSU), Whitehead had no doubt he’d be ready to return to the turf on Saturdays in State College, especially since it wasn't Katshir’s first experience with receiving crushing news that would sideline him for a number of months.
“When he was in high school, he was a three sport athlete, so it wasn't like he only played football,” Whitehead said. “He played football, then went into the basketball season and then into track. And so, I think the key to being able to bounce back from time from injuries, with playing multiple sports, you're using new muscles for each sport. So, I think that's helped him as he's gotten to Penn State, to bounce back quicker and understand and respond well [to injuries].”
It wasn’t always smooth sailing for the high-flying Eagle graduate with all the hustle, all hits he endured, and even when he was dishing out the punishment. Over the course of his junior and senior seasons at CV, the Camp Hill native suffered two left shoulder labrum tears.
The pair of injuries forced Katshir to undergo surgery, each requiring at least a six month-rehab process. He couldn’t disclose last season’s injury at media day but Katshir's dealt with injury multiple times at Penn State, including a minor injury to his lower leg, which forced him to miss last fall’s season opener.
“Obviously, it's not fun having an injury but I felt like I was playing pretty decent the first couple of games and hopefully would’ve gotten a lot more time,” Katshir said. “But that's part of the game and it happens. You just got to keep working back into everything and just kind of get back in the swing of things.”
Katshir said his road to recovery consisted of two trips to the training room every day, focusing on workouts that helped bolster his strength. And with the looming presence of COVID-19 playing a factor, it was another added speed bump in the process.
“I think our organization, our athletic trainers and everyone handled that really, really well,” Katshir said of the complications that came with combatting the spread of the virus. “So, it was a lot easier for me to get in and do my rehab.”
One of the “old heads”
Kathsir begins the 2021 season as one of the most seasoned members of the Nittany Lions’ linebacker room. With being of one the “old heads” of the bunch, as he’d call it, he realizes the role comes with responsibility and the potential of more snaps on the field.
Prior to the undisclosed injury that shortened his redshirt-sophomore campaign, Katshir was primed for an increase in minutes as the season transpired. He did witness the uptick in snaps, registering 19 against Ohio State, 17 versus Maryland and 13 at Nebraska. He matched a career high in tackles against the Buckeyes (three) while recording another pair against the Terrapins.
Katshir broke camp this year as the projected backup SAM outside linebacker behind sophomore Curtis Jacobs. Redshirt-senior Ellis Brooks and junior Brandon Smith round out defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s starting linebacking corps, once again adapting a 4-3 scheme. Pry said he’s eager to see what Katshir contributes to the defense this season.
“The depth of the position, I'm excited about what Charlie brings there. He’s an experienced guy, he's got a high football IQ, he’s played all three positions for me,” Pry said at media day. “His biggest issue, to this point, has been his health. He's had some injuries that have kept him from developing and progressing. So, he seems to be healthy now and trending the right direction. So, I look for him to have a good camp.”
For Katshir, the main goal is getting back out on the field. With practicing alongside NFL-caliber players like Parsons and Cam Brown, Katshir said the duo helped him grow his already strong-willed mentality.
“The biggest thing would just be the work ethic and how you came in every day,” Katshir said of what he learned from Parsons and Brown. “You got to come in, work as hard as you can, compete every single day to get not only yourself, but your teammates and your whole team better.”
And along the way, Katshir's poised to check off a few more boxes and cross out a few more achievements from the list that began as a bright-eyed, 20-pound lighter sophomore, vying for a starting spot at Cumberland Valley. It's a list he continues to fulfill at his dream school.
“I missed playing with these guys a lot last year,” Katshir said looking back at his teammates. “And honestly, I feel as if we have really great competition this year to make each other better, make myself better and to be a better unit all together.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports