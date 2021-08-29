Penn State LB and CV grad Charlie Katshir, back from injury, looks for larger role

“When he was in high school, he was a three sport athlete, so it wasn't like he only played football,” Whitehead said. “He played football, then went into the basketball season and then into track. And so, I think the key to being able to bounce back from time from injuries, with playing multiple sports, you're using new muscles for each sport. So, I think that's helped him as he's gotten to Penn State, to bounce back quicker and understand and respond well [to injuries].”

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for the high-flying Eagle graduate with all the hustle, all hits he endured, and even when he was dishing out the punishment. Over the course of his junior and senior seasons at CV, the Camp Hill native suffered two left shoulder labrum tears.

The pair of injuries forced Katshir to undergo surgery, each requiring at least a six month-rehab process. He couldn’t disclose last season’s injury at media day but Katshir's dealt with injury multiple times at Penn State, including a minor injury to his lower leg, which forced him to miss last fall’s season opener.