Penn State, Illinois ready to close out regular season

Illinois has lost two games in a row. Its offense has been inconsistent and its defense has allowed more than 424 total yards each of the last two weeks.

Rod Smith, who's in his third year with Illinois, was still reeling from his boss's firing earlier in the week when he met with reporters.

"As the day and night goes by, the next day comes and it's still raw," Smith said. "At the same time, we still have to get our football team ready to play a very good football team in Penn State. It's emotional and a rollercoaster for us, but we are professionals and we understand these things happen. We have a job to do, and that's to be here for these kids."

Going pro

Illinois will also be without leading wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, who declared for the NFL draft on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior had a year of eligibility remaining and finishes his Illini career with 55 catches for 931 yards and 12 touchdowns. He led the team with 22 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns this season.

No. 2 man

Washington isn't a household name yet, but the freshman wideout has been a regular around Penn State's facilities for a while, showing up to practices early and staying late.