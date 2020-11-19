Penn State hoping to get more from offense, QB Levis vs. Iowa Saturday

Penn State coach James Franklin wouldn’t announce a starter, but he didn’t deny Levis provided a late surge in the team’s 30-23 loss to Nebraska.

He continued to bring a physical element with 61 yards on 18 carries, and also dropped back 31 times and completed 14 passes for 219 yards. To Franklin, Levis’ arm strength has been evident, but he’s still a raw passer.

He’s completed just 2 of 10 throws in the red zone, for one.

“That’s kind of all the subtle things of playing the quarterback position,” Franklin said. “Everybody loves the big, strong arm, which he has, but it’s also knowing when to take a little something off it and throw for touch.”

Iowa's improving running game

Two new starters on the offensive line have helped the Hawkeyes run the ball better the last two weeks. Cody Ince has taken over for Kyler Schott at left guard and Mark Kallenberger for Coy Cronk at right tackle. Schott and Cronk are both injured.

The Hawkeyes have averaged 231 yards on the ground the last two games after going for just 77 against Northwestern on Oct. 31.

Penn State has allowed an average of 134 yards, and 3.6 per carry, in its last two games.