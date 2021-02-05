 Skip to main content
Penn State Football: Ty Howle hired as tight ends coach; 2021 season schedule updated by Big Ten
Penn State Football

Penn State Football: Ty Howle hired as tight ends coach; 2021 season schedule updated by Big Ten

Penn State logo

Penn State head coach James Franklin announced the hiring of Ty Howle as the tight ends coach.

Howle served as an offensive analyst for the Nittany Lions in 2020.

Franklin also announced that Terry Smith will serve as associate head coach and Taylor Stubblefield as offensive recruiting coordinator.

Howle was a two-year starter at Penn State and a four-year letterwinner on the offensive line from 2009-13. He started at center and left guard and was also a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. 

Howle spent four seasons at Western Illinois. He was hired to coach the offensive line in 2016. After adding recruiting coordinator to his title in 2017, Howle was promoted to assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2018.

Football schedule updated

The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council approved a revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule.

The schedule was updated in order to accommodate six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process.

The 2021 updated football schedule is as follows:

Sept. 4 — at Wisconsin

Sept. 11 — Ball State

Sept. 18 — Auburn

Sept. 25 — Villanova

Oct. 2 — Indiana

Oct. 9 — at Iowa

Oct. 16 — Bye Week

Oct. 23 — Illinois

Oct. 30 — at Ohio State

Nov. 6 — at Maryland

Nov. 13 — Michigan

Nov. 20 — Rutgers

Nov. 27 — at Michigan State

