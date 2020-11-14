Penn State Football: Nebraska gets past Penn State in Luke McCaffrey's 1st start

"There's a comfort level that was grown throughout the game, so that's something huge going into next week," McCaffrey said. "That's definitely the most valuable thing taken from this game, and most important we got a win."

A Top 10 team to start the season, the Lions (0-4, 0-4) are off to their worst start since Joe Paterno's 2001 team also opened with four straight losses.

Quarterback Sean Clifford struggled again, getting replaced by Will Levis after turning over the ball on two the Lions' first three possessions.

"This year, obviously, we're not making enough plays and the turnovers, it's been challenging to overcome," Lions coach James Franklin said. "This year, with the results, it magnifies everything."

Nebraska led 27-6 at half, but the Lions pulled within a touchdown and had two chances to tie or go ahead in the final 4 minutes.

The Lions turned the ball over on downs after Levis threw four straight incompletions from the 11-yard line. Nebraska went three-and-out, and Levis moved his team to the 9. He threw in desperation under pressure from Ben Stille on fourth down, the ball hit the turf and the Huskers ran out the clock.