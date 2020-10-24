Penn State Football: Indiana's OT gamble pays off in upset over No. 8 Penn State

The takeaway

Penn State: The mistakes were overwhelming. The Nittany Lions had three red-zone possessions that produced no points, two interceptions, two missed field goals, one lost fumble, a a muffed punt and a fumbled kickoff return in addition to Ford's late scoring play and the late defensive breakdowns. Coach James Franklin needs to get things cleaned up fast.

Indiana: Coach Tom Allen's team took a huge step Saturday. He knew they needed to start beating ranked teams and this one certainly went a long way. He took the gamble and it paid off. The defense played well but the offense was out of sync until the final minutes. Indiana gained just 211 yards and had the ball for 19:35.

Poll implications

Penn State will slip in the Top 25, perhaps precipitously. Though the defense was suffocating until late and should keep the Nittany Lions close all season, the offense and special teams played nowhere close to a championship level. Expect the Hoosiers to reappear in the Top 25 next week.

Scary scene

Less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, Penn State thought it had another turnover when receiver Miles Marshall fumbled at the end of a 17-yard completion.