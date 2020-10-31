Penn State Football: In empty white out, No. 3 Ohio State beats Penn State

STATE COLLEGE — Justin Fields passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns, two to Chris Olave, and No. 3 Ohio State beat No. 18 Penn State 38-25 on an eerily quiet Saturday night at one what is usually one of the most raucous settings in college football.

Jeremy Ruckert also caught a pair of touchdowns, Master Teague II ran for another and the Buckeyes generated 526 yards of offense in their 15th straight Big Ten win and 10th straight on the road against a ranked opponent.

Ohio State (2-0) didn't take long to break the game open and hand Penn State (0-2) its first 0-2 start since 2013.

Garrett Wilson took an opening sweep 62 yards to set up Teague III's short touchdown run two plays later.

The Buckeyes only needed five plays on their next drive to take a 14-0 lead when Fields zipped a 26-yard pass over corner Joey Porter Jr.'s shoulder to Olave in the end zone.

A whiteout at Penn State is normally one of the great spectacles in college football and the recent ones involving the Buckeyes have been classic games. The last three have been decided by a total of 11 points, with Ohio State taking two.

But the Big Ten is playing in mostly empty stadiums because of the pandemic.