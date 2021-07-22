 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Penn State football announces 2021 'White Out' game
0 Comments
alert top story
College Football

Penn State football announces 2021 'White Out' game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Penn State football announced themes for its 2021 home football games Thursday, including a return of the school's signature 'White Out' game.

The Nittany Lions, planning to allow full-capacity crowds at Beaver Stadium after restrictions on crowds throughout 2020, declared a 'White Out' for their Sept. 18 game against Auburn scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Other notable scheduled events include the team's annual THON game (Sept. 25 vs. Villanova), a 'Sripe Out' (Oct. 2 vs. Indiana) and homecoming (Oct. 23 vs. Illinois).

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Individual game tickets for the general public are scheduled to go on sale Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Dotson named to Big Ten preseason list: Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson earned preseason Big Ten honors as one of 10 players selected to the conferences preseason honors list. The junior caught 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bahraini amputee woman pushes boundaries in sports

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News