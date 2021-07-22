Penn State football announces 2021 'White Out' game

Penn State football announced themes for its 2021 home football games Thursday, including a return of the school's signature 'White Out' game.

The Nittany Lions, planning to allow full-capacity crowds at Beaver Stadium after restrictions on crowds throughout 2020, declared a 'White Out' for their Sept. 18 game against Auburn scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Other notable scheduled events include the team's annual THON game (Sept. 25 vs. Villanova), a 'Sripe Out' (Oct. 2 vs. Indiana) and homecoming (Oct. 23 vs. Illinois).

Individual game tickets for the general public are scheduled to go on sale Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Dotson named to Big Ten preseason list: Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson earned preseason Big Ten honors as one of 10 players selected to the conferences preseason honors list. The junior caught 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

