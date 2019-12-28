{{featured_button_text}}
Memphis Penn State Football

Penn State head coach James Franklin celebrates following the team's 53-39 win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

 Associated Press

DALLAS — Terms of his latest contract with Penn State still aren't public, but suffice to say, the university has no plans to let another school swipe James Franklin from the Beaver Stadium sidelines.

During her pre-bowl press conference Friday morning, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour called the incessant interest from other programs in hiring Franklin the past few years "awesome" for the Nittany Lions. But even though she said terms of the contract he agreed to earlier this month didn't provide financial safeguards in terms of more program-friendly buyouts, Barbour sounded bullish on Franklin being on Penn State's sideline for the long term.

"Clearly, it's an understatement to say that we're headed in the right direction (as a program)," she said. "You always want to have someone other people want, because if you don't, you have another sort of problem. I love the fact that Penn State has a head coach a lot of other people want.

"This contract, any contract, is not going to stop that, and I don't really want it to; I want us to have the kind of success that is going to draw other people to James. But, he's a Penn Stater, he's our coach, and he's going to remain that way."

On Dec. 6, Franklin agreed to terms on a six-year contract that won't expire until after the 2025 season. Then Saturday, he and the Nittany Lions beat No. 17 Memphis in the Cotton Bowl 53-39.

Barbour said negotiations for the new contract did not deal specifically with providing more money into the assistant coaches' salary pool, or toward guarantees of improvements to the football facilities, two areas that have long been a focus for Franklin.

Barbour said both assistant coach salaries and facilities are conversations she and Franklin have "certainly weekly," adding she committed "long ago" to increasing compensation for assistants.

