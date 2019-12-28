DALLAS — Terms of his latest contract with Penn State still aren't public, but suffice to say, the university has no plans to let another school swipe James Franklin from the Beaver Stadium sidelines.
During her pre-bowl press conference Friday morning, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour called the incessant interest from other programs in hiring Franklin the past few years "awesome" for the Nittany Lions. But even though she said terms of the contract he agreed to earlier this month didn't provide financial safeguards in terms of more program-friendly buyouts, Barbour sounded bullish on Franklin being on Penn State's sideline for the long term.
"Clearly, it's an understatement to say that we're headed in the right direction (as a program)," she said. "You always want to have someone other people want, because if you don't, you have another sort of problem. I love the fact that Penn State has a head coach a lot of other people want.
"This contract, any contract, is not going to stop that, and I don't really want it to; I want us to have the kind of success that is going to draw other people to James. But, he's a Penn Stater, he's our coach, and he's going to remain that way."
On Dec. 6, Franklin agreed to terms on a six-year contract that won't expire until after the 2025 season. Then Saturday, he and the Nittany Lions beat No. 17 Memphis in the Cotton Bowl 53-39.
Memphis quarterback Brady White (3) looks to throw as Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) closes in during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw against Memphis in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell (19) carries the ball against the Penn State in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) lines up against Memphis in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) leaps past Memphis defensive backs Chris Claybrooks (7) and Memphis Carlito Gonzalez (29) in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Freiermuth was ruled out of bounds inside the five yard line. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) carries the ball to the end zone for a touchdown against Memphis in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Memphis offensive lineman Obinna Eze (77) celebrates after Memphis kicked a field goal against Penn State in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) and teammate offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez (74) celebrate after Brown scored a touchdown against Memphis in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) avoids the tackle of Memphis linebacker Thomas Pickens (40) during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Memphis quarterback Brady White (3) attempts a pass while Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) applies pressure during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) carries the ball as Memphis defensive back Chris Claybrooks (7) closes in during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) is sacked by Memphis defensive lineman Jonathan Wilson (38) during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Memphis in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) runs with the ball after a catch during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Memphis in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) hurdles Memphis defensive back Carlito Gonzalez (29) while defensive back Chris Claybrooks (7) tackles during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Penn State running back Devyn Ford (28) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Memphis in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Memphis wide receiver Damonte Coxie (10) runs after a catch against past Penn State defenders Garrett Taylor (17) and Micah Parsons (11) during the first quarter in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass against Memphis during the first quarter against Memphis in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) hands the ball off to running back Noah Cain (21) during the first half in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Memphis linebacker Xavier Cullens (8) and defensive back Jacobi Francis (32) celebrate a tackle against Penn State during the first half in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Memphis quarterback Brady White (3) looks to pass under pressure by Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor (54) during the first half in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to pass against Memphis during the first half in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) fakes a handoff to Penn State running back Noah Cain (21) against Memphis during the first half in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) runs the ball against Memphis during the first half in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Memphis wide receiver Damonte Coxie (10) runs after a catch against Penn State during the first quarter in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) runs out of bounds after a catch in front of Memphis defensive back La'Andre Thomas (12) during the first half in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Olympic sprinter Carl Lewis is seen on the sidelines during the first half in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game between Penn State and Memphis, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons (34) celebrates following the team's 53-39 win over Memphis in an NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) celebrates following the team's 53-39 win over Memphis in an NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Penn State running back Devyn Ford (28) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Penn State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) runs with the ball during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Memphis in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) runs with the ball during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Memphis in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) and offensive guard Steven Gonzalez (74) celebrate after a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Memphis in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Penn State safety Lamont Wade (38) drops into pass coverage during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Memphis in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Memphis center Dustin Woodard (53) and holder Preston Brady (42) celebrate after a score during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Penn State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) runs a route during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Memphis in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Barbour said negotiations for the new contract did not deal specifically with providing more money into the assistant coaches' salary pool, or toward guarantees of improvements to the football facilities, two areas that have long been a focus for Franklin.
Barbour said both assistant coach salaries and facilities are conversations she and Franklin have "certainly weekly," adding she committed "long ago" to increasing compensation for assistants.
