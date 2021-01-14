 Skip to main content
Penn State Basketball: Big Ten announces changes to three Nittany Lions games
Penn State Basketball

Penn State Basketball: Big Ten announces changes to three Nittany Lions games

Dosunmu, Cockburn lead No. 18 Illinois past Penn State 98-81

Penn State's Sam Sessoms, left, goes after a loose ball with Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu during first half of an NCAA college basketball game Dec. 23, 2020 in State College.

 Associated Press file

Big Ten announced an updated January schedule for Penn State with an adjusted date for its upcoming road game at Illinois and rescheduled dates for home games against Rutgers and Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions' game at Illinois moves to Jan. 19 as the second game of a doubleheader on the Big Ten Network. Tip off is at 8:30.

The rescheduled home game with Rutgers is set for Jan. 21. Wisconsin will travel to the Bryce Jordan Center for a Jan. 27 matchup. Both games will be on the Big Ten Network with start times to be announced later.

