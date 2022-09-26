Penn State approves alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium

Penn State Athletics announced Friday that the university will allow the sale of beer during football games at Beaver Stadium at some point this fall.

The Penn State Board of Trustees voted Friday to approve the expansion of alcohol sales to the general public at Beaver Stadium. The start date for beer offerings is in the process of being finalized and will be announced at a later date. When sales begin, beer offerings will be available for purchase throughout Beaver Stadium, with the exception of areas near the student section, that athletics department said in a news release.

Under the plan, all patrons 21 years of age and older who purchase alcohol will be required to show proper identification to obtain a wristband. All IDs will be scanned to confirm they are legitimate. All alcohol vendors will have completed RAMP (Responsible Alcohol Management Program) training and certification.

The athletics department said the approach means every person purchasing alcohol will be ID’d, and that a maximum of two beverages (16 oz. cans) per person can be purchased at any one time. Employees who undergo training will also learn alcohol absorption rate factors and intervention techniques to help identify patrons who may need assistance. In addition, all athletics and game day staff will be asked to report any inappropriate behavior or violations immediately.

Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics has made alcohol available for purchase in the club and suites areas at Beaver Stadium and Pegula Ice Arena since 2016, while the Bryce Jordan Center has been selling alcohol at select external events since 2015.

In addition to game day safety protocols, the athletics department said a task force has been created to monitor effectiveness of the plan and the impact of alcohol sales on the campus and community. The task force includes members from campus, the community, Mount Nittany Medical Center, Penn State Health, local public service officials and Intercollegiate Athletics.

The university currently holds licenses to serve alcoholic beverages at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Beaver Stadium, Pegula Ice Arena, the Penn State Golf Courses and the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State joins eight other current Big Ten schools that sell beer and/or wine in public areas at home football games and approximately half of the schools in Power 5 conferences are selling beer and/or wine at their home football games this fall.