No. 6 Penn State not taking FCS-standout Villanova lightly

The goal is to get what Ferrante described as the “oohs and ahs” out of the way.

“It’ll be a great experience for our guys,” he said. “A lot of the players at the FCS level all feel that they should play at the FBS level. To be able to walk into the second-largest stadium in the United States and to go out there and play against a team that’s obviously a top-10 team within our own state is tremendous.”

Franklin has known Ferrante for a while and knows he’s not a “moral victories” kind of coach. The Nittany Lions have seen enough on film to make them wary of a handful of Wildcats.

Villanova’s offense and defense are both ranked among the top 10 in FCS programs. The Wildcats are averaging 45.3 points per game and allowing just 11.

“I really like what they do schematically,” Franklin said. “We’ve been very impressed with them.”

Dotson’s impact

Wideout Jahan Dotson is coming off arguably his best game and it’s no secret that offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich wants to get his best playmaker the ball.

If last week was any evidence, the Wildcats could be seeing a lot of No. 5 on Saturday.