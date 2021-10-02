No. 4 Penn State hoping the run game works against Indiana

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State has already won big games in marquee environments, using big plays and a stingy defense to do so.

None of the No. 4 Nittany Lions’ victories has left the team’s biggest players satisfied, however. The 300-pounders up front are eager to get another shot when Indiana (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.

“We focused on our mission for this week, which is physicality,” right tackle Caedan Wallace said. “It’s collective, the front seven and the running backs. We’re going to improve this week. We’re going to run the ball.”

The Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0) know a run to their first College Football Playoff appearance won’t be possible unless they can.

Even with a 48-carry, 240-yard effort against Ball State, the Nittany Lions are ranked 111th in rushing offense so far. While they’ve settled in with a strong starting five — tackles Wallace and Rasheed Walker, guards Juice Scruggs and Eric Wilson centered by Mike Miranda — the group hasn’t yet played with the mindset that position coach Phil Trautwein wants.

The team’s offensive line coach has noticed defenders have been able to successfully plug holes at the line and keep Penn State’s linemen from developing their second-level blocks.