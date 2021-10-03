No. 4 Penn State beats Indiana 24-0 with strong defense

The Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2) wouldn't get any closer to the end zone the rest of the night.

"I thought that was a huge play," Franklin said. "Defensively, I just think we're playing really good, complimentary defensive football. I don't know if we're overwhelming in any area, but I think the defense is doing their job."

The offense did its part, too. After the defensive stop, the Nittany Lions responded with their longest drive of the season.

They got a boost from running back Keyvone Lee who took off for a 44-yard gain up the middle on second down. He added a 21-yard run moments later to set Penn State up inside the 5. Clifford capped the sequence with a rollout pass to Dotson in the back of the end zone. The 8-yard scoring toss made it 14-0 with 13:31 to play in the first half.

Indiana's opening second-half possession ended badly when Penix was sacked by linebacker Brandon Smith. Penix went down on his left shoulder and was down on the field for a few minutes. He walked to the locker room and was replaced by Jack Tuttle.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said after the game that Penix injured his throwing shoulder and would undergo further tests when the team returns home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}