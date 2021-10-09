No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa sets up as a day for defenses

“I would not say that they’re simple,” Franklin said. “But you look on tape and who they are this year for the most part is who they were last year and the years before that, and their kids are sound.”

Penn State’s defense got its first shutout in two years in a 24-0 win over Indiana last week. The Nittany Lions are second nationally in red zone defense with opponents scoring on only 53.3% of their trips inside the 20-yard line.

Neither team is prone to giving up big plays. The Hawkeyes are tied for first with only 12 plays of 20 yards or longer against them. The Nittany Lions have allowed just 15 of those plays.

“It’s a challenge when you play them,” Ferentz said. “The one thing for sure, going back a long ways, if you’re not ready to play, it could be embarrassing, so you better get ready to play.”

Iowa is on an 11-game winning streak dating to last season. Penn State has won nine in a row since a 41-21 loss to the Hawkeyes last season.

“When you’re talking about two opponents coming together like this, and especially with us being on the road, the margin of error is going to be small,” Franklin said. “And it all adds up.”

Ferentz's history lesson