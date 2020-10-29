No. 18 Penn State eyeing fixes as No. 3 Ohio State looms

“We definitely shot ourselves in the foot and it starts with me,” Clifford said. “I don’t want anyone else taking this loss. This one was on me. The first half, two turnovers, completely unacceptable.”

Both passes were overthrown. Clifford rainbowed a screen pass over running back Devyn Ford’s head at midfield in the first quarter before firing another over Freiermuth’s hands from the Penn State end zone in the second. The Hoosiers used the short fields to score 10 points.

“I will play better,” Clifford said. “I know that.”

The biggest mistake came when Ford scored a touchdown rather than going down with 1:42 to play. Penn State could’ve killed the clock but instead gave Indiana the chance to get the ball back.

“Obviously, when you have a new staff and some changes, you’re still working through those things and getting comfortable,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Will we be better in Game 2 just getting comfortable with everybody and how (offensive coordinator) Kirk (Ciarrocca) calls the game and how we operate? Yeah, I think that’s natural.”

Relying on a pair of freshmen running backs to handle heavy offensive workloads isn’t, however.