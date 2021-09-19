No. 10 Penn St holds on to white out No. 22 Auburn 28-20

First, the Nittany Lions kept Auburn (2-1) out of the end zone after a first-and-goal at the 10. An incomplete fade from the 2 on fourth down with 3:08 left gave Penn State the ball back.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said he and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo script plays for those situations and that was the call they liked best. He said Nix had multiple options —- not just the fade that really wasn't close — but said he'd have to watch the film before knowing if it was the best decision.

"I trust what he saw out there — we’ll look at it, we’ll learn from it and we’ll go from there,” Harsin said.

The Nittany Lions could not run out the clock and punted back to Auburn with 45 seconds left.

Auburn managed to get to the Penn State 23 with 3 seconds left. Nix fired deep down the middle but Brisker cut in front of Demetris Robertson a few steps in front of the goal line and knocked it down.

Brisker also had a key late interception near the goal line in the opening win against Wisconsin.

Tank Bigsby scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and Anders Carlson added two field goals for the Tigers, who lost their 10th straight road game to a top-10 team since 2014.