NCAA Football: QB Sean Clifford leads Penn State past Michigan State

STATE COLLEGE — Little by little over the last three games, Penn State has come closer to being the team coach James Franklin thought he'd have before the season began.

A come-from-behind, 39-24 win over Michigan State on Saturday is evidence enough for Franklin to know the Nittany Lions have put their early-season struggles behind them.

“The resiliency that we have shown, I’m proud of them,” Franklin said. “It’s not something that we’ve experienced or been through, so to find a way to show that type of heart, I’m very proud of them. The last three weeks we have found ways to win which is really what we’ve done for the last seven years.”

Quarterback Sean Clifford completed 17 of 27 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns and added 48 yards and another touchdown on the ground. Parker Washington hauled in a pair of touchdown passes for the Nittany Lions (3-5) who trailed 21-10 at halftime.

Backup quarterback Will Levis added a rushing touchdown and receiver Jahan Dotson returned a punt 81 yards for a score for the Nittany Lions who won their third straight.

“It’s nice to see the team playing complete games,” Clifford said. “When the defense needs help, the offense is stepping up. When the offense needs help, the defense is stepping up.”