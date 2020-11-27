Michigan QB Cade McNamara expected to start against Penn State

McNamara believes he is ready to lead Michigan (2-3) against the Nittany Lions (0-5) in his first college start.

"I feel like I've done enough for me to be in that position," he said. "That's coach Harbaugh's decision, whatever is best for the team. I'm confident enough in myself that if my number's called again, I can perform the same way."

Penn State's blues

The Nittany Lions have opened a season with five losses for the first time in school history. Penn State's turnover-prone offense has led to the defense giving up 30-plus points in six straight games, dating to last season, in what has easily been the worst stretch in program history.

Defensive tackle Antonio Shelton insisted the team's rough start does not create any more duress to win.

"It doesn't matter what our record is, it's not pressure," Shelton said. "It's an expectation to win because none of us are losers."

One-man turnaround

Michigan defensive tackle Donovan Jeter has moved into the startling lineup for the first time. It has been a reward for offseason training that started on campus last winter and continued back home in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.