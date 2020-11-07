Maryland gets first win against Penn State in 5 years; Nittany Lions fall to 0-3

UNIVERSITY PARK — Taulia Tagovailoa competed 18 of 26 passes for 282 yards and three touchdown passes and Maryland beat Penn State 35-19 on Saturday.

Rakim Jarrett caught five passes for 144 yards with a pair of touchdowns, Dontay Demus caught another, and Jake Funk added 80 yards rushing and a score for the Terps (2-1, 2-1 Big Ten Conference), who won for just the third time in the 44-game series and first since 2015.

Sean Clifford completed 27 of 57 passes for 340 yards with two interceptions and three touchdowns for the Nittany Lions, who fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2001. They had outscored Maryland 163-6 over the last three meetings.

The Terps flipped the script this time thanks to Tugavailoa and a defense that tortured Penn State all night.

A week after he turned in one of the best passing performances in Terrapins history, Tugavailoa didn't hesitate to attack Penn State's reeling defense. He completed 14 of his first 19 throws, including a pair of long touchdowns to Jarrett on two first-quarter possessions that gave the Terps a lead they wouldn't relinquish.