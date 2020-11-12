Iowa men's hoops is team to beat in Big Ten boasting unprecedented depth

The Big Ten office hasn't released a conference schedule, nonconference games are in a state of flux and other uncertainties loom over the college basketball season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

None of that can tamp down Illinois coach Brad Underwood's enthusiasm.

"This Big Ten basketball season," he said, "will be the best ever."

To Underwood's point, the Associated Press preseason Top 25 does illustrate unprecedented depth in the conference. Seven teams are ranked, the most since the poll went from 20 to 25 teams in 1989.

Wisconsin, Maryland and Michigan State shared the regular-season title last season, and Illinois finished a game back in fourth.

The team everyone is talking about entering this season is No. 5 Iowa, largely because of the unexpected return of consensus All-American and Big Ten preseason player of the year Luka Garza and a supporting cast full of experience.

"The challenge," McCaffery said, "is can we win more against a tougher schedule?"

The Hawkeyes will measure themselves early against No. 16 North Carolina and No. 1 Gonzaga.