Iowa men's hoops is team to beat in Big Ten boasting unprecedented depth (copy)

Undaunted by losing all five starters from a team that won the Big Ten women's basketball championship, Maryland coach Brenda Frese restocked the roster with enough talent to potentially keep the Terrapins atop a conference they've ruled since arriving in 2014.

Maryland is among five Big Ten teams in the preseason Top 25 poll. The Terps check in at No. 12, Indiana is 16, Northwestern follows at 17, Ohio State garnered the No. 20 spot and Michigan is at No. 25.

So, despite its 92-12 regular-season record in the conference over the past six years, Maryland is no shoo-in to again win another title.

“You’re going to have competition from top to bottom. It’s not going to be an easy gimme when you look at how much the rosters are changing with transfers," Frese said, “You’re really going to have to be prepared every single night."

Frese is not alone in that opinion.

“We feel like we are deeper and stronger as a conference than we have ever been before," Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said.