Improving Rutgers looks for 1st Big Ten win over Penn State

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Greg Schiano isn't surprised Rutgers has not developed a rivalry with another team in its five-plus years in the Big Ten Conference.

Looking at a map, one would have thought the Scarlet Knights might have generated something with either Maryland or Penn State. It just hasn't happened although things might be changing.

Rutgers (2-4, 2-4) is improving quickly in Schiano's second stint as coach and has a shot at beating Penn State (1-5, 1-5) on Saturday when the schools meet at SHI Stadium for a noon start.

Rutgers is coming off a win at Purdue after blowing leads against Illinois and Michigan the previous two games. The Nittany Lions are struggling in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. They got their first win last week against Michigan.

Penn State will look for its second straight win this week against a team it has beaten in all six Big Ten Conference games. It has a 28-2 all-time record against Rutgers and has won the last 13. The Scarlet Knights' last win was in 1988 when Schiano was a high school assistant coach at Ramapo in New Jersey.