COVID-19 remains biggest opponent for Big Ten football teams

Just getting to this point has been a journey. The conference called off the season in August. Five weeks later, the league decided to play after receiving guarantees that athletes could be tested for the virus every day and there would be screening protocols for virus-related heart ailments for those who tested positive.

Fans got their football, but there it's been a struggle for players and coaches.

The pandemic is the first thing Rutgers coach Greg Schiano discusses at the start of his daily meetings with players. His message after last weekend brought the picture into focus. Eighteen out of 62 scheduled Division I games were canceled or postponed, so 36 teams didn't get a chance to play.

He continues to dispense the medical advice heard around the country since March: Wear your mask, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing.

"What we try to say is we got to take care of here," Schiano said. "We can't take care of everywhere. But if we take care of our business and we get a little lucky and we'll be able to play our whole season, that's really what we want to do."