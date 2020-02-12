Collins: With new hires, Penn State hopes for more stability

"(He's) a guy that has been a number of places. (We) had a lot of conversations in hiring him about the stability aspect of it," Franklin said. "We need stability. The interesting thing is he needs it, too. One of the stories that a lot of people have talked about is that he hasn't necessarily shown that in his career. It's something that he needs, and we both need, right now. So I think that helps."

It's an interesting approach, really. It's one Franklin seems to be taking with more coaches than just the well-traveled Stubblefield.

The two things Stubblefield and Phil Trautwein — the two assistants Franklin has hired so far to fill myriad vacancies that have developed on his staff this offseason — have in common is that both were terrific college players who have never been assistants on a team this close to the College Football Playoff. Save a two-year stint as Davidson's tight ends coach, Trautwein spent his entire coaching career coaching offensive linemen at Boston College. By all accounts, he did a terrific job there. Boston College protected its quarterbacks better, statistically, than all but a handful of lines in the nation those two years. Plus, Trautwein helped develop Chris Lindstrom, a middling prospect coming out of high school, into the No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

