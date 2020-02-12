Collins: New opportunity lets former Penn State QB Matt McGloin get back to having fun

He made a few brilliant throws. He made a few he'd like to have back. There are plenty of areas he and the Guardians offense can clean things up and get better, he admits. Perhaps all of that was to be expected. But none of that seemed the most important aspect of McGloin's first professional start in almost four years and his first win in nearly seven.

"It was as much fun as I've had playing the game of football in a long time," he said.

There's just something that works here, this marriage between McGloin and the XFL.

This is an upstart league, and he's an upstart quarterback. It wants to take chances, and so does he. The XFL shoots for the moon, and he's the proverbial gunslinger. But this is also a league focused on building a greater connection between players and fans during play than the NFL has been able or willing to do. Before the game, the Guardians broadcast a promotional video on the MetLife video board, showing McGloin throwing passes, attempting to knock spinning basketballs off the fingers of smiling Harlem Globetrotters. He was perfect in doing so.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He had fun with it, and the 17,634 fans in attendance cheered loudly when the video finished.